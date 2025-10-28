Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Rejoins NHL club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabourin (suspension) was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Sabourin will finish out his four-game suspension Tuesday versus the Predators. It remains to be seen whether he'll remain with the big club after Tuesday's contest, as he appeared in just four games with the Sharks across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons.
More News
-
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Sent back to minors•
-
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Recalled by Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Assigned to minors•
-
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Up from minors•
-
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Suspended, demoted to minors•
-
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Having a hearing for roughing•