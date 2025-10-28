default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sabourin (suspension) was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Sabourin will finish out his four-game suspension Tuesday versus the Predators. It remains to be seen whether he'll remain with the big club after Tuesday's contest, as he appeared in just four games with the Sharks across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons.

More News