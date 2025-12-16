Sabourin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Sabourin has posted one goal, three points, 13 hits and 32 PIM across seven appearances with the Lightning in 2025-26. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 6-foot-3 forward promoted again at some point this season, but for now, he'll link back up with the Crunch, with whom he's notched four goals, two helpers, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 17 appearances this year.