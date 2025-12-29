site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Ruled out for remainder of game
RotoWire Staff
Sabourin (undisclosed) won't return to Sunday's home game versus the Canadiens.
Sabourin logged five PIM and one blocked shot in just 2:20 of ice time prior to exiting the contest. The 33-year-old can be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game in Anaheim.
