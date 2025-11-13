Sabourin scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Lightning are missing a number of regulars up front, so Sabourin was called up to replenish the team's depth. He skated on the fourth line and made the most of his 11:42 of ice time by adding physicality and potting a goal in his NHL season debut. Prior to this season, he had logged just two goals and six assists over 47 NHL appearances between three other teams. He'll add grit and little else during his stay with the Lightning.