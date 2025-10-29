Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Sent back down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabourin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Sabourin joined the Lightning for Tuesday's matchup against the Predators and completed his four-game suspension, but he'll head back to the minors a day later. He'll be eligible to suit up for Tampa Bay if he's called back up, but he should see consistent playing time in the minors.
