Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabourin (suspension) was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sabourin will return to the minors a day after being recalled by the Lightning, although he did serve the third game of his four-game suspension during Thursday's matchup against Chicago. He'll still be eligible to play for Syracuse, but he could rejoin the NHL club at some point soon to officially complete his suspension.
