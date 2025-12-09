Sabourin will be recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sabourin has logged just three games for the Lightning this season in which he tallied one goal, one assist and five shots while averaging 10:21 of ice time. With Curtis Douglas (undisclosed) and Dominic James (undisclosed) both dealing with injuries, Sabourin will serve as an emergency depth option for the team's upcoming three-game road trip.