Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Snags helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabourin notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Sabourin ended a 12-game point drought with the helper, though he also missed 11 contests in that span, including some due to a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old could see some action in the playoffs, but he's far from a lock to be in the lineup. He has five points, 11 shots on net, 63 hits and 89 PIM over 26 regular-season outings, and he provides grit in a bottom-six role when he suits up.
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