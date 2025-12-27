site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Summoned from Syracuse
RotoWire Staff
Sabourin was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Sabourin has played seven games at the NHL level this season, notching one goal and two assists with 13 hits. The 33-year-old had six goals and two helpers across 20 AHL games before his recall.
