Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Suspended, demoted to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabourin was handed a four-game suspension by the Department of Player Safety on Monday before being sent down to AHL Syracuse.
Sabourin could still be recalled ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Ottawa, as the Lightning are likely trying to maximize their LTIR benefit for Nick Paul (upper body). If Sabourin does start the year in the minors, he'll need to be recalled to serve his suspension at the NHL level before he can get into a game with the big club.
