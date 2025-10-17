Sabourin (suspension) was summoned from AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Sabourin was given a four-game suspension for roughing Florida's Aaron Ekblad during a preseason game Oct. 4, and he hasn't served that punishment yet. Assuming Sabourin stays with Tampa Bay, he'll be eligible to play Oct. 26 versus Vegas. The 33-year-old Sabourin can't serve his suspension unless he's on the NHL roster, so any time he gets demoted without completing his punishment pauses the process. NHL suspensions don't make players ineligible for minor-league duty, though, and Sabourin has a goal and an assist in two appearances with Syracuse in 2025-26.