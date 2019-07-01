Lightning's Scott Wedgewood: Secures two-way deal with Lightning
Wedgewood signed a one-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay on Monday.
The Lightning also signed goalies Curtis McElhinney and Spencer Martin on Monday, so Wedgewood will almost certainly start the year with AHL Syracuse. The 26-year-old has appeared in just 24 NHL contests in his career, recording a 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage. He shouldn't see any playing time with the big club barring any injuries.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...