Wedgewood signed a one-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay on Monday.

The Lightning also signed goalies Curtis McElhinney and Spencer Martin on Monday, so Wedgewood will almost certainly start the year with AHL Syracuse. The 26-year-old has appeared in just 24 NHL contests in his career, recording a 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage. He shouldn't see any playing time with the big club barring any injuries.