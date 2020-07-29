Wedgewood will be the No. 2 option for the Lightning in Wednesday's matchup with the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The decision to dress Wedgewood over Curtis McElhinney will certainly raise some eyebrows, however, fantasy players will no doubt be focused on the performance of starter Andrei Vasilevskiy. Still, this could be an indication that Wedgewood would be the preferred choice if Vasilevskiy is given a game off during the round-robin matches.