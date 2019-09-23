Lightning's Scott Wedgewood: Shuffles off to Syracuse
Wedgewood cleared waivers Monday and has been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch".
No surprise here -- the Bolts are top heavy with stud Andrei Vasilevskiy and Curtis McElhinney. Wedgewood is likely only in a Tampa Bay uniform if there's an injury.
