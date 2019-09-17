Wedgewood is starting in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Wedgewood will likely play in the minors this season since Curtis McElhinney and Louis Domingue are battling to be Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup. He's was average in the AHL last year with a .908 save percentage and 2.68 GAA, but he'll have an opportunity to make a statement Tuesday.