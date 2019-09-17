Lightning's Scott Wedgewood: Tending twine Tuesday
Wedgewood is starting in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Wedgewood will likely play in the minors this season since Curtis McElhinney and Louis Domingue are battling to be Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup. He's was average in the AHL last year with a .908 save percentage and 2.68 GAA, but he'll have an opportunity to make a statement Tuesday.
More News
-
Lightning's Scott Wedgewood: Secures two-way deal with Lightning•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Demoted to AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Ascends to big club•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Moved back to AHL•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Brought up from AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Deemed expendable•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.