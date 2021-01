Day was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Day was once a highly-touted prospect that earned exceptional status in the OHL. He's one of just five guys, including John Tavares, Aaron Eckblad, Connor McDavid and Shane Wright, to be granted that status. But the wheels quickly fell off his game and Day never lived up to the promise he showed at 14. He was bought out by the Rangers last May and is hoping to resurrect a bit of his game in a new city.