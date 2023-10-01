Day was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL.
Day, who signed a one-year contract with the Lightning in the offseason, will start the year with AHL Syracuse if he clears waivers. The 25-year-old defenseman had 14 assists in the AHL last season.
