Day signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Lightning on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Day had eight goals and 40 points with AHL Syracuse this season, appearing in 69 games. He also made his NHL debut, playing in two contests. The 24-year-old defenseman will remain as organizational depth for the Lightning, though a good training camp would allow him to challenge for a third-pairing role.