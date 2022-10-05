Day has cleared waivers and been assigned to the AHL Syracuse Crunch, reports NHL.com.

Last season, Day finished in a three-way tie for 10th in AHL scoring from the blue line with 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 69 games. He was just four points from a top-five finish on that same list. But despite some roster changes at the NHL level, Day was unable to crack the Lightning's blue line during camp and will start the season with the Crunch. The 24-year-old may eventually develop into a bottom-pair NHL defender, but that's still some distance from that opportunity. Day has just two NHL games under his belt.