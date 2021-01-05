Day was not on the ice for the second straight day of training camp after being deemed unfit to practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Day has yet to get into an NHL game, instead having split his previous two years divided between the AHL and ECHL. Selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old defenseman may be hard-pressed to crack the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Blackhawks on Jan. 13, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much in terms of fantasy value.