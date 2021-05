Ryfors penned a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

In 51 games for Rogle BK this season, Ryfors racked up 25 goals and 20 assists while adding another 10 points in 14 postseason contests. The winger figures to start the 2021-22 campaign in the minors with AHL Syracuse but could earn a promotion if he brings that same level of scoring touch to North America.