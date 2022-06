Ryfors secured a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Ryfors has yet to make his NHL debut after spending the entire 2021-22 campaign playing in the minors with AHL Syracuse. With the Crunch, the 24-year-old center racked up 11 goals and 24 assists in 72 contests, adding another two points in five postseason clashes. Even if Ryfors does get into an NHL game this upcoming year, he will almost certainly spend plenty of time in the minors.