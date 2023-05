Ryfors signed a four-year contract with Rogle BK of the SHL on Tuesday.

Ryfors, who has spent the past two seasons with AHL Syracuse, registered 27 goals and 59 points in 72 games with Tampa Bay's top minor-league affiliate during the 2022-23 campaign. The 25-year-old forward was slated to be a restricted free agent this summer. It's unclear at this time if the Lightning intend to retain his NHL rights.