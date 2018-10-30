Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Appears in first game this season
Koekkoek finally dressed for the first time this season in Saturday's game against Arizona.
He finished minus-2 on 18 shifts and 15:27 of ice time. Koekkoek managed a single shot on net. He may see additional ice time with Victor Hedman sidelined, but he'll likely return to the press box once he big Swede is healthy.
