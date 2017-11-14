Koekkoek was a healthy scratch Sunday against the Ducks, despite picking up a goal and an assist in two games late last week.

Koekkoek has spent a lot of time on the sidelines this season, but got into back-to-back games on Nov. 8 and 9, and delivered two points. But he was right back in the media box on Sunday. The emergence of both Jake Dotchin and Mikhail Sergachev have left Koekkoek fighting for the last spot on the blue line. He has no fantasy value in this situation.