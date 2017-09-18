Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Facing make-or-break season
Koekkoek has evolved his game from an offensive one in junior to a shutdown role in the NHL but is facing a make-or-break season in Tampa Bay, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
Koekkoek played 29 games in Tampa and 48 in Syracuse last season. His speed remains an asset, but it's his evolution into a third-pairing, every-situation defender that will make -- or break -- his NHL career. Perhaps it goes without saying Koekkoek's fantasy value is sorely limited in that type of role.
