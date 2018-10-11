Koekkoek remains the Lightning's seventh defender and may be on the trade block.

Not much was made of the suggestion of a trade during camp, but the Bolts have a deep blue line and could afford to shuffle it. That said, Koekkoek's $865,000 contract makes him an appealing part for them and it could be Brayden Coburn who gets moved. Regardless, Koekkoek has no fantasy value stapled to the pine or in the press box.