Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Nets first two NHL goals in win
Koekkoek scored his first two NHL goals in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.
Koekkoek made the most of his 9:44 ice time. His goals were the definition of timely -- Koekkoek opened the scoring and netted the game winner. His talent and potential have never been in doubt; his health and his future have. Consider this an outlier until we see some repetition.
