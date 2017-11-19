Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Picks up assist Saturday
Koekkoek recorded an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
The defenseman-turned-winger seems to be acclimating well to life in the forward ranks with three goals and five points in his last eight games. The first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft faces stiff competition for playing time, but Koekkoek's versatility certainly gives him an edge. Those in deeper leagues might want to give him a look -- especially if he garners some dual-eligibility after all these games lining up as a winger.
