Koekkoek continues to cycle in and out the lineup on the Lightning's lower defence pairing.

The Bolts have been moving their bottom defenders in and out of the lineup. Koekkoek was once thought to be an offensive defender, but he has been morphing into a minute muncher. His eight points in 29 games and his rotating playing time mean Koekkoek should be on the wire, not on a fantasy squad.

