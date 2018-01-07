Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Rare goal in loss
Koekkoek scored his first goal since Nov. 8 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa.
Koekkoek has offensive talent, but he cycles in and out of the lineup as the Bolts' seventh defender. That sorely limits any value he might have.
