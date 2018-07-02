Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
Koekkoek inked a one-year, $865,000 contract extension with the Lightning on Monday.
While Tampa Bay sees potential in the 6-foot-2 defenseman, he is unlikely to be a fantasy asset in 2018-19. The team signed Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year extension Sunday, and that should hinder Koekkoek's chances of garnering serious playing time in the upcoming season. Koekkoek played in 34 games and averaged 11:21 of ice time before the team acquired McDonagh on Feb. 26. He only played in three more games following the trade and was limited to 10:35 to close out the campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Receives qualifying offer from Tampa•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Watches entire playoff run from media box•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Playing time limited•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Rare goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Scratched on Saturday•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Picks up assist Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...