Koekkoek inked a one-year, $865,000 contract extension with the Lightning on Monday.

While Tampa Bay sees potential in the 6-foot-2 defenseman, he is unlikely to be a fantasy asset in 2018-19. The team signed Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year extension Sunday, and that should hinder Koekkoek's chances of garnering serious playing time in the upcoming season. Koekkoek played in 34 games and averaged 11:21 of ice time before the team acquired McDonagh on Feb. 26. He only played in three more games following the trade and was limited to 10:35 to close out the campaign.