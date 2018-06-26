Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Receives qualifying offer from Tampa
Koekkoek got a qualifying offer from the Lightning on Monday.
Koekkoek has played sparingly over the last couple years and saw his ice time disappear after Ryan McDonagh arrived this season. The Bolts clearly see something in the big defender, but his future lies in the bottom pairing or as the seventh man. No fantasy value here.
