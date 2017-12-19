Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Scratched on Saturday
Koekkoek was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 6-5 victory over Colorado.
After spending some games earlier this season as a forward, Koekkoek seems to have reverted back to his defensive roots as he's spent each of the last 10 games on the blue line. However, the switch still hasn't helped him find consistent playing time as he's been scratched in five of the last 15 games, only averaging 12:27 of ice time throughout that stretch. The 23-year-old's best assets are his skating ability and his passing -- which bodes well for his future with Tampa Bay -- but with the team having six other serviceable defensemen, expectations have to be tempered for 2017-18 as it will be hard for Koekkoek to log consistent minutes despite posting six points (three goals, three assists) in 18 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Picks up assist Saturday•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Can't earn regular ice time•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Nets first two NHL goals in win•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Facing make-or-break season•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Re-ups with Bolts•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Likely to be passed over by Golden Knights•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...