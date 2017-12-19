Koekkoek was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 6-5 victory over Colorado.

After spending some games earlier this season as a forward, Koekkoek seems to have reverted back to his defensive roots as he's spent each of the last 10 games on the blue line. However, the switch still hasn't helped him find consistent playing time as he's been scratched in five of the last 15 games, only averaging 12:27 of ice time throughout that stretch. The 23-year-old's best assets are his skating ability and his passing -- which bodes well for his future with Tampa Bay -- but with the team having six other serviceable defensemen, expectations have to be tempered for 2017-18 as it will be hard for Koekkoek to log consistent minutes despite posting six points (three goals, three assists) in 18 games.