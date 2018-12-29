Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Sent to minors for conditioning
The Lightning moved Koekkoek to AHL Syracuse on Saturday for a conditioning assignment.
Koekkoek last slotted in for the Lightning in mid-November, so he will return to the minors to get into some game action after a long layoff. He should rejoin the NHL squad in relatively short order, though it doesn't guarantee he will draw in any time soon.
