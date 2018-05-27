Koekkoek was a healthy scratch throughout the Lightning's postseason run.

Koekkoek was a healthy scratch much of the time leading up to the playoffs and managed just eight points (four goals, four assists) in 35 games overall. Koekkoek once had great promise as a puck-moving defender, but he has not found his footing in Tampa. It remains to be seen if he will be part of the team's future.

More News
Our Latest Stories