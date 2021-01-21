Martin was elevated to the Lightning's taxi squad from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Martin will serve as an emergency option after Curtis McElhinney (COVID-19 protocols) was deemed unavailable. Still, the 25-year-old Martin figures to be a reserve option as Andrei Vasilevskiy will see the bulk of the starts while Christopher Gibson fills the backup role.
