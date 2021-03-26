Martin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
The Lightning added Christopher Gibson to their taxi squad in a corresponding move, so Martin could be in for an extended stay in the minors. The 2013 third-round pick hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17.
