Martin was recalled from AHL Syracuse to the taxi squad Monday.
The Lightning are swapping out taxi-squad goaltenders, as Christopher Gibson is heading back to minors in a corresponding move. Martin has been solid in the minors this season, providing a .911 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA through four appearances. The 25-year-old will practice and travel with the big club, but he's not expected to receive playing time barring an injury to either Andrei Vasilevskiy or Curtis McElhinney.
