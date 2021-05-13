Martin was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Martin hasn't played in the NHL since logging three games in the 2016-17 campaign with the Avalanche. The 25-year-old will be goaltending depth for the Lightning during the playoffs.
More News
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Signs one-year extension•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Sent to Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Back to AHL affiliate•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Set for backup duties•