Martin was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Martin was an emergency depth option for the Lightning in goal, but he never had much of a chance to play. Expect Christopher Gibson to serve the role of taxi squad goalie for the bulk of this season, while Martin gets more playing time in the minors.
