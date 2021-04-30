Martin was added to the taxi squad from AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Martin has appeared in 11 AHL games this season, registering a .909 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA during that span. He hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2016-17 campaign and he likely won't get any playing time with the Lightning.
