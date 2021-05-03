Martin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
This move likely suggests Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) is ready to return after taking the weekend off. Martin had been serving as emergency taxi squad depth with Vasilevskiy unavailable.
