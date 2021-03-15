Martin was promoted to the active roster Monday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Martin will serve as Curtis McElhinney's backup in Monday's game against the Predators. Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the day off. Martin hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season. The 25-year-old has generated a .911 save percentage over four AHL games this year.
