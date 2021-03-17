Martin was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Martin was promoted to the active roster to serve as Curtis McElhinney's backup in Monday's loss to the Predators. He'll head back to the taxi squad, where he will practice and travel with the NHL roster.
More News
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Set for backup duties•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Called up to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Headed to AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Added to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Snags one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Spencer Martin: Signs two-way deal with Tampa Bay•