Martin signed a one-year extension with the Lightning on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Martin hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2016-17 campaign with Colorado. The 25-year-old owns a 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage in 11 AHL games this season.
