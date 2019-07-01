Lightning's Spencer Martin: Signs two-way deal with Tampa Bay
Martin secured a one-year, two-way deal with the Lightning on Monday.
The Lightning signed three goaltenders Monday, as Martin and Scott Wedgewood will likely spend most of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Syracuse. Martin has appeared in just three NHL games, all coming during the 2016-17 season with Chicago. The 24-year-old recorded a .902 save percentage and 3.40 GAA with AHL Colorado last season.
