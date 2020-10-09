Martin penned a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Friday.

Martin figures to spend the bulk of the season in the minors with AHL Syracuse, as the club already has Andrei Vasilevskiy and Curtis McElhinney under contract. The 25-year-old netminder hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2016-17 when he was with Colorado. Last season, Martin went 12-11-5 with a .897 save percentage in 33 outings for the Crunch.