Stamkos scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.
Stamkos buried a rebound to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead early in the third period. The 32-year-old center now has three goals and two assists in the series and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 15 postseason contests.
