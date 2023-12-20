Stamkos notched three assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis.

Stamkos has been on quite a run of late -- he now has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his last three games. The 33-year-old winger is up to 15 goals and 34 points through 30 games this season after surpassing the 80-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.